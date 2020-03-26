I didn’t have regular access to cable TV until 2005. But once I did, I discovered the magic that was Bravo and got instantly hooked on “Project Runway.”
Even though I understood very little about the finer details of fashion he discussed, and often disagreed with his opinions about the competitors’ designs, I hung on every word that came out of mentor Tim Gunn’s mouth. And Heidi Klum was the perfect choice to host the show as she clearly had a passion for the designers and their work.
These days, Gunn and Klum are gone from “Runway.” And no offense to the fabulous Christian Siriano, whom I adore (I even have some of his clothes), but the show is now just a shell of its former self without the two that — to paraphrase Gunn — made it work.
But, now, the dynamic duo is back on Amazon Prime with “Making the Cut,” a new fashion competition show that takes the familiar “Runway” formula to a whole new level.
“Making,” which will run 10 episodes, features 12 talented designers who are already selling their designs, but are looking to share their brand worldwide. The designers are from all over the world, with two hailing from Ohio. Each week, the designers will compete in a fashion show challenge, with those “not making the cut” being eliminated from the competition and the challenge winner selling their winning design on Amazon.com. The overall winner of the competition will have the opportunity to create an exclusive line for Amazon.com and receive a cash prize of $1 million.
The challenge in the premiere is for each designer to design two looks that will show what their brand represents: an accessible look for consumers and a runway look. The contestants are taken to Paris to design the looks with the assistance of a seamstress. Gunn visits with each contestant during the work phase to offer his insights, and then their final designs are presented in a fashion show in front of the Eiffel Tower. In the premiere, the designs are judged by Klum, Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, designer Joseph Altuzarra and French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld. Any number of designers can be eliminated after each fashion show, and the designers have the opportunity to change the judges’ minds.
I would best describe “Making” as “Runway” after a couple of energy drinks. The Paris location for the premiere and the runway show is unlike anything we’ve ever seen on “Runway.” Plus, the different judging rules give the show a more spontaneous and dramatic feel.
But what really makes the show work is the re-teaming of Klum and Gunn, as they are as great together as they’ve always been. The two are also executive producers, and it’s clear they’re implementing some things they never had the chance to before and maybe even fixing a few mistakes along the way. And when so much else is changing, it’s great to have something so familiar back on our screens again.
“Making the Cut” begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 27. Two episodes will premiere each week with the finale streaming Friday, April 24.