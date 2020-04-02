One of the biggest surprises when CBS announced its 2019-2020 programming schedule was the renewal of the Matt LeBlanc sitcom “Man With a Plan.” But it was a welcome surprise for me, because I’m a big fan and have often referred to “Man” as my favorite show.
According to the official CBS description of the show, LeBlanc stars as Adam Burns, “an old-school guy confronting the modern challenges of parenting, marriage and family.” And while that description is still accurate, “Man” has evolved tremendously since its premiere in 2016. In fact, I don’t know of another show that has reinvented itself as many times in such a short stint on the air.
The original pilot of “Man” starred LeBlanc as Adam and Jenna Fischer as his wife, Andi. But the two had zero chemistry, and so the show turned to the outstanding Liza Snyder (“Yes, Dear”) to replace her before the show hit the airwaves. The first season of the show revolved around construction worker Adam being a homeroom dad and dealing with his child’s teacher and other parents he would never normally be friends with, including the mild-mannered Lowell (Matt Cook). But with Snyder now in the cast, the “Man” team recognized it could shift the focus away from the kids and make “Man” more of a relationship sitcom, a la “The King of Queens.”
So, in the second season, the school stories disappeared. Lowell, without explanation, became part of Adam’s construction business, along with Adam’s brother, Don (Kevin Nealon). Plus, the cast added Stacy Keach and Swoosie Kurtz as Adam’s parents and Kali Rocha as Don’s wife. In season three, Andi quit her job and joined Adam in a new house-flipping business, making them partners both professionally and personally.
It might seem like the constant change would hurt the show, but I would argue that the moves have all been good ones, each time making the show even funnier than it was the year before. And anything that allows LeBlanc and Snyder to share more screen time together is a fantastic idea because the duo truly make sitcom magic.
In the fourth season premiere, Andi’s doctor recommends she stop taking her birth control pills, which sends Adam into a spiral, especially when Lowell mentions that Adam should consider a vasectomy. It’s a tried and true sitcom story we’ve seen numerous times, but it still manages to be laugh-out-loud funny.
One of the reasons the renewal of “Man” was such a surprise is that there’s nothing unique about it. There’s no groundbreaking stories or important social issues being explored. It’s just your typical multi-camera relationship sitcom. But what I appreciate CBS realizing — at least for one more season — is that our TVs need the kind of show that does nothing more than make us laugh. And while I was originally bummed that it’s taken so long for “Man” to premiere, I now realize that it couldn’t return at a more perfect time.
The fourth season of “Man With a Plan” premieres at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, on CBS.