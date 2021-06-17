As I mentioned in a previous column, my husband and I are hooked on the Game Show Network. But this summer, the broadcast networks are starting to look a lot like GSN as more and more trivia contests and other games of chance pop up on our screens. The latest offering is another reboot of a classic game show with an NFL legend at the podium.
NBC’s “Capital One College Bowl” features Peyton Manning serving as host as college students test their trivia knowledge to compete for academic scholarships. The format is based on the current College Bowl competitions at colleges and universities around the world, which sprung from the 1960s and 70s game show. Teams of three work together to answer questions on a variety of subjects, with the top teams moving on in the four-round bracketed tournament. Schools participating include the University of Alabama, Auburn University, the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota. Capital One is providing a total of $1 million in scholarships to participants of the series.
If you enjoy trivia games, you’ll enjoy “Bowl.” The questions are at just the right level to appeal to a broad audience. And the show’s format manages to create just the right amount of tension to keep you engaged. The two-minute drill, a lightning round of questions, is particularly fun — especially since the teams can confer on their answers.
Peyton Manning is no Aaron Rodgers when it comes to hosting, but he does do a good job. His banter between rounds is a little stiffer than we’re used to seeing from the Nationwide pitchman and former “Saturday Night Live” host, but his command of the actual game is solid. What sets “Bowl” apart from other trivia shows is Manning’s brother, Cooper, who serves as the co-host. Why a trivia show needs a comic sidekick, a la Andy Richter, I’m not sure; but Cooper is funny, and I’m a big fan, so I’m OK with it. And the moments between Peyton and Cooper give Peyton a chance to lighten up a little bit.
Interestingly, the unseen Manning brother, Eli, serves as an executive producer along with Peyton and Cooper.
It would be easy to say that we don’t need another game show on TV right now, but game shows are fun. And more fun on our TVs is always a good thing. Plus, the show is a perfect segue into the Olympics, which will begin airing on NBC in July.
“Capital One College Bowl” premieres at 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 22.