Can’t kids just play sports for fun? In today’s competitive world of private lessons and elite travel teams, it’s a fair and timely question to ask. And there may be no better way to answer it than with the triumphant return of a classic feel-good sports story — “The Mighty Ducks.”
Nearly 30 years after the original film, Disney is bringing back the Ducks with “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” an outstanding new series that fires on all cylinders while reminding us what sports are truly meant to be.
“Ducks” stars Lauren Graham as Alex, a single mom whose 12-year-old son, Evan (Brady Noon), lives and breathes the Mighty Ducks, his powerhouse Minnesota youth hockey team. The Ducks are ultra-competitive, and Alex struggles to keep up with the other Ducks moms who invest in organic snacks, private trainers and expensive camps. When Evan is cut from the Ducks for not being good enough, Alex decides to help Evan build their own team made up of kids who care more about having fun than winning. But in order to do it, she must enlist the help of a hockey-hating and kid-hating ice rink owner — Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez).
There’s nothing new and groundbreaking about “Ducks” as it’s the typical Disney story of kids finding their inner confidence and coming together to show the hot shots they matter too. But “Ducks” is special with a solid, well-written pilot full of hilarious, laugh-out-loud moments.
Graham is perfectly cast as the crusading mother, and her chemistry with Estevez is off the chart. And Estevez nails the sarcastic, bitter Gordon Bombay. But the real find here is Maxwell Simkins as Nick, Evan’s first teammate. His comic timing is impeccable, and he produces most of the laughs in the premiere with his strong one-liners. But the entire cast is outstanding, creating characters you want to root for instantly.
I’m a huge fan of the original “Ducks” film and have always been disappointed about what too many sequels did to the franchise. So, I really didn’t think we needed a reboot. But I was wrong as this new “Ducks” is exactly what we need right now, and I couldn’t be happier to see the flying v back on the ice.
“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” premieres Friday, March 26, on Disney+.
As we say hello to one future classic comedy, we say goodbye to another as “Superstore” wraps up its six-season run. When NBC announced the show was ending, there was concern that there wasn’t enough time to craft a proper ending. We needn’t have worried as the final two episodes are outstanding and a perfect way to say goodbye to the Cloud 9 gang. I’m sworn to secrecy about what happens in the finale, but I’m not ashamed to say that I totally cried watching it. I’m honestly not sure how they could have wrapped things up any better.
The final two episodes of “Superstore” air beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, on NBC.