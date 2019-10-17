If you’ve been watching the Major League Baseball postseason on TBS, you’ve seen the promos for the new game show, “The Misery Index.”
If those promos left you a little confused as to what the show actually is, you’re not alone. And after seeing the first episode, I’m still not entirely sure as “Misery” is quite unique. But it also manages to be entertaining — even if it is in a slightly warped kind of way.
Inspired by the card game “[Stuff] Happens,” “The Misery Index” stars Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”), who serves as host, and The Tenderloins comedy troupe (“Impractical Jokers”) as recurring panelists. Each week, two teams made up of a contestant and two Tenderloins compete in a game ranking miserable real-life experiences on the Misery Index.
The index, created by a team of therapists, ranks experiences on a scale of 1-100 based on three pillars: Pain, Trauma and Psychological Impact. Some of the experiences in the premiere include a woman mistaking a stick of dynamite for a candle, a man receiving a public prostate exam, and a woman whose son marries her mother. The Tenderloins help the contestants rank the events while offering a humorous take on each one. The first round is worth $500, the second $1,000, and the third $2,000 with a chance at a bonus. The winner of the game moves to a final round with a chance at $30,000.
“Misery” reminds me a lot of “Match Game” where the actual game is secondary to the panelists’ comedy, and The Tenderloins do provide a lot of funny moments. But it’s the experiences that are the stars as the outrageous scenarios make it increasingly hard not to laugh at other people’s misery.
However, I admit that I found myself sucked into the game too, guessing along with the contestants where the incidents were ranked. As I said, it’s secondary, but it’s still fun to try and predict.
It seems strange that a show all about misery would actually be fun, but “Misery” totally is. Just a little warning that some of the experiences are a tad more colorful than others.
“The Misery Index” premieres at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 on TBS.