Most of you know that my all-time favorite show is “Friends,” but for my husband, Roger, it’s “The King of Queens.”
If you’re not familiar, “King” aired on CBS for nine seasons from 1998-2007. The show stars Kevin James as everyman Doug Heffernan, a driver for shipping company IPS. Doug is always trying to pull a fast one on his legal secretary wife Carrie (Leah Remini), while also trying to deal with his manic father-in-law, Arthur (Jerry Stiller), who lives in Doug and Carrie’s basement. Helping Doug along are his friends Deacon (Victor Williams) and Spence (Patton Oswalt), who are eventually joined by his cousin Danny (Gary Valentine, James’ brother).
I’ve always watched the weeknight reruns on TV Land with Roger, but now we find ourselves watching the marathons on Lifetime as well. And, honestly, the show has become quite comforting during a difficult time. So, I thought I’d take a moment and choose my five favorite episodes of this show that never really got the true credit they deserved.
5) “G’Night Stalker” (Season 8)
When Doug performs karaoke at a local bar, a mysterious woman becomes obsessed with him. This one’s a fave because when the identity of the stalker is revealed, a put-upon character finally gets his moment.
4) “Inner Tube” (Season 2)
Doug lies to Carrie to play mud football and ends up getting sick. While he’s home recovering, he dreams about Carrie discovering his lies in the TV worlds of “Wheel of Fortune,” “The Honeymooners,” “The Young and the Restless” and “Brian’s Song.” The cast’s spot-on imitations of the characters from “Honeymooners” highlights this one, especially Williams’ version of Ed Norton.
3) “Pole Lox” (Season 8)
In this favorite of cast members as well, Doug convinces Carrie to take a pole dancing class. But his idea backfires when Carrie turns out to be a bad student. The highlight of this one is when James takes the pole himself.
2) “Doug Less” Part 2 (Season 6)
After Doug mistakenly takes Carrie to a romantic lodge where he took an old girlfriend, the two go on a canoe ride and hike, but things fall apart when they get lost. The plot of this one should be ridiculous, but James makes it hilarious when Doug decides to go all commando to survive, just before he bursts into tears.
1) “Flame Resistant” (Season 5)
When Doug tries to prove to his ex-girlfriend, Margy (Lola Glaudini), that he finished the song he wrote for her in high school, he discovers he actually didn’t and sets out to complete it. Meanwhile Doug’s mom (Jenny O’Hara) and Margy bond, making Carrie jealous. The two hilarious moments in this one are Danny trying to help him with the song and the episode’s climax when Doug finally performs “The Margy Song.”
“The King of Queens” can be seen each weeknight beginning at 11 p.m. on TV Land. All-day marathons run Wednesday-Friday on Lifetime. Check your listings for exact times. “King” will be available for streaming when NBC Universal’s Peacock debuts this summer.