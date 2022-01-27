It’s a little hard for me to believe, but February is just around the corner. And no one is more excited about that than NBC, who has a lot of great stuff debuting next month.
For the first time since 1992, the same network is carrying two of the biggest sporting events of the winter: The Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI. The Winter Olympics will look a little different than in past years with most of the event commentary being done from NBC’s studios in Connecticut. The Opening Ceremonies air at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, on NBC, with events beginning Wednesday, Feb. 2, on NBC, USA and CNBC. All events will stream live on Peacock. You can see a complete schedule at nbcolympics.com.
NBC’s coverage of this year’s Super Bowl will most likely mark the end of an era, as it is widely believed to be Al Michaels’ final game doing play-by-play for the network. The legendary Michaels will reportedly move to Amazon Prime, which will air Thursday Night Football beginning in the fall. He’ll be replaced by Mike Tirico. No word on whether Michaels’ broadcast partner Cris Collinsworth will remain in the NBC booth or if he will be similarly forced out to make room for Drew Brees, who has already shown how incredibly unprepared he is for such a move. Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, with NBC’s coverage beginning at noon.
But sports are not the only thing NBC has going for it in February. Here are three other shows I’m really looking forward to seeing:
“Bel-Air” is a reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” but instead of being a fun comedy, “Bel-Air” is a serious drama delving a little deeper into the class conflict that was at the root of the original. I’m generally opposed to reboots, but there is something fascinating about taking a fun show down a darker path. “Bel-Air” premieres Sunday, Feb. 13, on Peacock.
“The Endgame” features a criminal mastermind squaring off against a principled FBI agent. We’ve been down this road many times before, but with Morena Baccarin as the criminal, it is definitely worth a look. She doesn’t get nearly the credit she deserves for how amazing she was as the leader of the Visitors on “V.” “The Endgame” premieres at 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, on NBC.
In 2010, NBC unceremoniously and unnecessarily canceled its long-running drama, “Law & Order.” Eleven years later, the network is finally correcting its mistake by bringing back the show to once again bring us the stories of the police who investigate the crimes and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders. Sam Waterston is back as DA Jack McCoy, and he’s bringing with him two inspired casting choices: Camryn Manheim as the new police lieutenant and Jeffrey Donovan as a new detective. “Law & Order” premieres at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, on NBC.