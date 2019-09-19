Pick up a copy of all the other fall TV previews out there, and you'll see a lot of shows from cable channels and streaming services. But for me, the new fall TV season has always been and should always be about the broadcast networks. So that's where I keep my focus.
And with that said, after a pretty difficult decision, here are the five shows I have chosen as the best of the broadcast networks' new fall offerings:
5) "Almost Family" (Premieres 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, on FOX)
Only child Julia (Brittany Snow) has her world rocked when she realizes she may have dozens of siblings after it's revealed her fertility specialist father (Timothy Hutton) used his own genetic material to help many of his clients. I think it's the soap opera element of this one that appeals to me as Julia finds herself redefining all of her relationships, including the one with her ex-boyfriend and his wife.
4) "Emergence" (Premieres 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, on ABC)
A small town finds itself in the middle of some mysterious happenings after the police chief, Jo Evans (the amazing Allison Tolman), takes in an amnesiac young girl she finds at the site of a mysterious plane crash. I'm sure this is one of those sci-fi shows that starts out great and then completely disappoints in the end, but when Jo hugs that little girl, it feels like she's hugging you and you'll be totally hooked.
3) "Perfect Harmony" (Premieres 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, on NBC)
Bradley Whitford is brilliant as a cantankerous music professor who ends up helping a small-town church choir competing in a choir competition. I am not ashamed to admit I got all choked up during the choir's big number.
2) "The Unicorn" (Premieres 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, on CBS)
Walt Goggins is perfectly cast as Wade Felton, a widower who discovers he's a rare find, or unicorn, for single women over 40. This show has humor and warmth in spades as Wade struggles to return to dating while raising two daughters on his own.
1) "Prodigal Son" (Premieres 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, on FOX)
A criminal psychologist (Tom Payne) uses lessons he learned from his serial killer father (Michael Sheen) to profile and help capture other killers, while dealing with the fear of the person he could become. I was surprised to find a show with such heavy subject matter to be so funny. And Payne and Sheen play both the dark humor and psychological drama beautifully.
Just missing my list is "Batwoman" (Premieres 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, on The CW), which follows the exploits of Bruce Wayne's cousin, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), as she decides to assume the mantle of the bat after Bruce disappears.
And if I'm picking this fall's first breakout hit, it's definitely "Bluff City Law" (Premieres 10 p.m. Monday Sept. 23, on NBC), a solid legal drama that marks Jimmy Smits' return to NBC.
I'll have thoughts on more of the new fall shows on my Facebook page at Facebook.com/angelahbentley.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.