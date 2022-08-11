The 1992 film “A League of Their Own” is probably best known for the line, “There’s no crying in baseball.” But it should also be remembered for being a charming, heartwarming story of family set against the backdrop of baseball, or more specifically, the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The league was formed in 1943 to keep baseball in the spotlight while many of the male professional players were fighting in World War II.
The new Prime Video series, “A League of Their Own,” shares that same backdrop, but that and the name are pretty much all they share as the new “Own” is much more serious, exploring racism, sexuality and gender equality. The emphasis on these issues gives the show a more realistic feel, but it robs “Own” of much of the joy that made the original special.
Abbi Jacobson stars as Carson, a small-town girl pursuing her dream of playing baseball, while her husband is away at war. On the way to tryouts, she befriends big city girls Greta (D’Arcy Carden) and Jo (Melanie Field). But as Carson and Greta get closer, Greta discovers a secret Carson has been hiding from both her family and herself.
Max (Chanté Adams) is not allowed to try out, despite her pitching skills, as black women are not permitted in the league. Helping her deal with the disappointment is her best friend, Clance (Gbemisola Ikumelo), a comic book geek with a true artistic talent. But even with being shut out of the league, Max has no intention of giving up on her dream.
While Carson is meant to be the core of the show, it’s Max’s story that proves to be the most interesting. Her struggles to overcome both racial and gender bias give “Own” its heartbeat, and her relationship with Clance its only real spark of joy. Carson’s story is hampered by her character taking a major turn before we even get to know her, making the story feel forced. But let’s face it. Nothing the show does can overcome the fact it is not the sunny comedy I think we were all expecting. And that is the biggest problem it faces.
There is definite promise with all the stories, especially since the first episode does not yet delve into the actual season. But even if the series does continue to improve, it will never be the movie. And while that may ultimately be OK, it’s important to know going in so you won’t be disappointed that the show is in a league of its own.
“A League of Their Own” premieres Friday, Aug. 12, on Prime Video.
If you’re a regular reader of my column, you may be surprised to see that I didn’t write about NBC’s blockbuster announcement last week regarding “Days of Our Lives” moving to Peacock. Don’t worry, that column is coming. But the folks at Peacock have promised me more details to come and, quite frankly, I haven’t processed all of my emotions yet. So be sure to stay tuned.
