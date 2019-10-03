When I was watching the new fall TV shows, the last one I expected to creep me out was “Nancy Drew.” But creep me out it did, as I quickly realized this isn’t the same Nancy Drew I read about as a kid. And that’s not a bad thing as the crew behind “Gossip Girl” and my beloved “The O.C.” have given our favorite teen detective a fun, soapy and slightly supernatural Generation Z update.
Kennedy McMann stars as Nancy, a recent high school graduate who made a name for herself in her hometown by solving mysteries. That is, until her mother died, and she gave up playing detective. Nancy is now working in a local diner, managed by her high school nemesis, until she’s able to reapply for college. But when Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in a murder, she is forced to play gumshoe once again.
Putting together the clues won’t be easy for Nancy as everyone has a major secret (and I do mean everyone). And when she discovers a connection to her hometown’s most famous unsolved murder, a supernatural presence becomes involved in her investigation in a very shocking way.
As I said, this is not my childhood Nancy Drew. She’s promiscuous, she’s sarcastic, and she’s not afraid to show her loved ones a little attitude. But let’s face it. The Nancy I read about was almost too perfect. This Nancy is incredibly and realistically flawed, which helps ground the show when things start to get a little strange.
As for the main mystery, it starts pretty straightforward and then takes a wild turn in the last 10 minutes. I am sworn to secrecy about what happens in the closing sequence, but I can tell you to make sure you’re paying close attention, because many secrets are spilled. And just when you think the show is done messing with you, that supernatural presence cranks up the creepy factor several notches. It’s an exciting way to set up the rest of the season that will reel you in completely.
I’m not a fan of reboots, but I think it’s possible the “Gossip” team has picked the perfect character on which to work their magic. Whether I can watch enough of it with my eyes open to experience that magic for myself is another story.
“Nancy Drew” premieres at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, on The CW.