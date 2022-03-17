Football season is months away, but there are a lot of moves happening right now that will totally affect how you watch your favorite NFL teams this fall.
It’s important to note that very little of this has been officially announced by any network, though I would expect those announcements to come soon.
Troy Aikman, who was the top color analyst for the NFL on FOX, signed a deal with ESPN to become the color analyst for “Monday Night Football.” After weeks of speculation as to who would join him, ESPN has apparently managed to broker a deal to snag Aikman’s longtime FOX partner, Joe Buck, to join Aikman in the “MNF” booth.
After losing out on Aikman, Amazon Prime Video, the new home for “Thursday Night Football,” is reportedly signing ESPN’s top college football analyst, Kirk Herbstreit (Herbstreit will also continue his college work on ESPN). He is expected to be joined by the legendary Al Michaels, who left NBC.
If you’re not an NFL fan and have pretty much no idea who these people are, you might be wondering why any of this is a big deal. But all you have to do is check out Twitter during a sports broadcast to see just how much a broadcaster can enhance or ruin the game experience. And certain announcers — like Buck or NBC’s Cris Collinsworth — can be some of the most polarizing figures on TV.
I have honestly never understood the Buck hate, as I think he does a good job with both football and baseball (although I prefer him with football). I am happy that Buck and Aikman will stay together, as I think they are an excellent pairing — far better than the CBS pairing of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, who has fed into his hype so much, he’s apparently decided preparation is no longer necessary. I’m also excited about Herbstreit doing NFL games, as I’m a big fan of his, but I’m a little concerned about what his chemistry with Michaels will be.
Buck and Aikman’s departures now leave FOX facing a Super Bowl season without its top broadcasting team. The rumored replacements are Kevin Burkhardt and either Michael Strahan or Greg Olsen. That’s a solid plan, but I would also encourage FOX to consider their top college team of Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt. I mean, who wouldn’t want to hear Gus Johnson calling an exciting NFL game? I still miss his signature calls each March when the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament rolls around.
For the record, in case you’re curious, my favorite NFL broadcast team is CBS’ Kevin Harlan and Trent Green. But you can absolutely count me on the love him side of the line when it comes to Collinsworth. I’m still flabbergasted at the number of Cincinnati Bengals fans who actually thought the Bengals legend was rooting against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
The NFL is scheduled to kickoff Thursday, Sept. 8, on NBC.