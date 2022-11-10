Inductees John Taylor, from left, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon, and Roger Taylor of Duran Duran speak during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Dave Grohl, right, performs with inductee Lionel Richie during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Inductees John Taylor, from left, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon, and Roger Taylor of Duran Duran speak during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Dave Grohl, right, performs with inductee Lionel Richie during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Despite what I said back in April, I decided last month that I was going to cancel my subscription to HBO Max.
My own personal protest of all of the changes to the streamer as a result of the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger — namely, the scrapping of the “Batgirl” movie.
In retrospect, spending $90 million on a streaming movie doesn’t make the best business sense, but I was really looking forward to this take featuring J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon and Michael Keaton back as Batman.
And as the carnage continued, with more projects scrapped, I decided that I could give up my “Friends” reruns and save the 15 bucks a month as there was really nothing else to keep me watching. But there are two specials streaming this month that have me sticking around for now.
Let me say for the record that I’m not happy about a sequel to the holiday classic, “A Christmas Story,” but I’m too curious to not give “A Christmas Story Christmas” a look.
HBO Max recently debuted the trailer, and it honestly doesn’t look too bad as Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) returns home after the death of his dad and becomes determined to give his family a special Christmas like the ones the Old Man gave him.
Returning along with Ralphie are Randy (Ian Petrella), Flick (Scott Schwartz), Schwartz (R.D. Robb) and even Farkus (Zack Ward), while Julie Hagerty takes over as Mrs. Parker for the retired Melinda Dillon.
While it’s great to have so many of the original cast back together, the story does sound a little too much like the plot to “Christmas Vacation” to me. And those exterior shots of the house on Cleveland Street better be in Cleveland. “A Christmas Story Christmas” premieres on HBO Max Thursday, Nov. 17.
For ‘80s music fans like me, this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Nov. 5 was pure nirvana with Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics and Lionel Richie being inducted.
Throw in Dolly Parton, and you’re guaranteed an amazing show that we’ll finally see later this month. Since the ceremony was rather lengthy and will need some editing, I fear that we’ll see more Olivia Rodrigo and Ed Sheeran than we will the actual inductees.
But if I miss Pat Benatar doing “All Fired Up” or Eurythmics blazing through “Missionary Man,” it will make my cancellation decision so much easier. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.