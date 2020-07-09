In 2017, fans of the USA Network series “Psych” were excited to welcome back their faves in “Psych: The Movie.” But though it was great to see everyone again, the movie just didn’t feel quite right as there were too many serious turns, and an over-the-top climax in Alcatraz didn’t really help matters. So, I honestly didn’t think we needed another “Psych” movie.
But after watching “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” I can tell you I could not have been more wrong. With the original cast at the top of its game, a strong supporting cast and a solid story showcasing everything we loved about the original series, “Psych 2” is one of the best reunion movies I’ve ever seen and something we desperately need on our TV screens right now.
The action of “Psych 2” revolves around Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson). Lassiter is recovering in an exclusive rehabilitation facility after being ambushed on the job and left for dead. When he starts seeing strange things at the clinic, he calls his old pals, Shawn Spencer (James Roday) and Gus Guster (Dule Hill), to come from San Francisco to investigate. Shawn and Gus struggle with helping Lassiter while keeping their investigation secret from the women in their lives, Shawn’s wife, Juliet (Maggie Lawson), and Gus’ girlfriend, Selene (Hill’s wife, Jazymyn Simon). And it will take all of their old Santa Barbara friends to help them prove Lassiter is not losing his mind and to get to the bottom of what is actually happening at the clinic.
The secret to the success of “Psych” has always been the chemistry of the cast, especially Roday and Hill. Within the first five minutes, the duo goes right back into their old rhythm and does not let up for the entire 90 minutes. It’s absolutely hysterical and I laughed out loud so many times, I lost count. There are some serious moments, but the movie is mostly just fun, which was the hallmark of the original series. The core “Psych” cast is fantastic, and they’re joined by a raucous turn by Sarah Chalke and a surprisingly strong dramatic performance by Joel McHale.
One of the biggest problems with the first movie was the absence of Omundson, who suffered a stroke just before filming began. With a strong story supporting Omundson’s recovery, allowing him to return to the cast, “Psych” gets its heart back, immediately elevating this film over the first one.
If you’re a “Psych” fan, this is the reunion movie you want and deserve with no false moments for the entire length of the film. Yes, it’s that good. It’s disappointing that the film is only available on the Peacock streaming app, but it’s totally understandable why NBCUniversal would want to use such an excellent original to help launch the service. I believe it’s well worth the investment.
“Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home” begins streaming July 15 on Peacock. The Peacock Premium plan is $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month ad-free. You can learn more at www.peacocktv.com.