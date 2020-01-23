I’ve been a fan of Maggie Lawson since she starred in my all-time favorite Disney Channel original movie, “Model Behavior,” back in 2000. So, I try to check her out whenever she’s in something new.
Unfortunately, Lawson hasn’t had a lot of luck recently with TV series. And I expect that bad luck to continue with her latest attempt, FOX’s “Outmatched,” which is not a good match for her talents.
In “Outmatched,” Lawson and Jason Biggs star as Mike and Cay, an Atlantic City couple raising their four kids — three of whom are geniuses. The show’s title comes from non-geniuses Mike and Cay struggling to not let the genius kids get the best of them. In the premiere, Cay plans a trip to the Atlantic City Boardwalk where the kids can be normal, but it all goes haywire when one of the kids invites an adult friend, one can’t stop composing his opera and the third can’t stop obsessing over whether she has the highest IQ in the house. In the second episode, Mike and Cay decide to have “the talk” with each kid, making the oldest ones worry they’re behind in their development.
“Outmatched” is a comedy, so in order for it to succeed, you have to find it funny. And the only way to find this one funny is if you accept that anyone who isn’t a genius is stupid and it’s OK for geniuses to make fun of those who aren’t. Since I can’t accept either of those, the show fell flat for me.
Honestly, “Outmatched” lost me from the opening scene as we meet Mike and Cay complaining about having a third child labeled a genius. Since I’ve always felt that children’s achievements are to be celebrated, those first minutes left a bad taste in my mouth I just couldn’t wash away. And I couldn’t help but feel that Lawson was sinking to a new low for laughs that I always thought she was above. Thankfully, the new “Psych” movie will debut later this year to remind me why I’m a fan.
“Outmatched” premieres at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, on FOX.
While we’re on the topic of actresses I’m a longtime fan of, I just finished Andrea Barber’s autobiography, “Full Circle.” I’ve been a fan of Barber’s since she played the young Carrie Brady on “Days of Our Lives,” but she’s best known for playing Kimmy Gibbler in both “Full House” and “Fuller House.” If you’re looking for a tell-all spilling behind-the scenes dirt, you’ll be extremely disappointed. But if you’re open to a frank conversation about living with depression and anxiety that will make you laugh, cry and cheer, you’ll thoroughly enjoy this one, as I did. Barber writes as the thoughts come to her, as opposed to a strict timeline, which just makes her story all the more relatable. You don’t have to be a “House” fan to appreciate Barber’s bravery for coming forward to share her story that will no doubt help many others who read it.
“Full Circle” is available now from Kensington Books.