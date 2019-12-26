There’s no question there are too many reboots on TV right now, so normally I wouldn’t be too keen on another one joining the list. But the new “Party of Five” on Freeform feels less like a reboot and more like a new idea someone realized could be carried out in a familiar way.
The original “Five,” if you didn’t watch, focused on five siblings who are left to raise each other after their parents are killed in a car accident. Matthew Fox played the irresponsible oldest brother who is forced to quickly grow up and become the head of his family so the brothers and sisters won’t be separated. The show’s title was derived from the weekly family dinners the five siblings had at the restaurant the family owned.
The new version of “Five” is basically the same show. The five siblings, the family restaurant and the irresponsible older brother are all there with one very important update. Instead of the parents being killed, they are undocumented immigrants who are suddenly deported to Mexico.
Javier and Gloria Acosta (Bruno Bichir and Fernanda Urrejola), owners of a popular restaurant, have five children: aspiring musician Emilio (Brandon Larracuente), straight-A student Lucia (Emily Tosta), athlete and struggling student Beto (Niko Guardado), child prodigy Valentina (Elle Paris Legaspi) and baby Rafa. When Javier and Gloria are arrested for not having proper documentation, Beto steps up immediately to try to run the restaurant and take care of his sisters, but Emilio is still concentrating on his musical career and the endless string of women coming in and out of his life. Lucia becomes disillusioned and starts rebelling and struggling in school. And Valentina, scared of losing her siblings, does everything she can to hold the family together. When Emilio realizes that his parents aren’t coming home as soon as they had hoped and that his siblings are falling apart without them, he gives up his chaotic lifestyle and becomes the head of the household.
Even though it’s basically the same show, it still feels very fresh, thanks to its contemporary themes, as the issue of undocumented immigrants is very timely and lends itself to some great drama. The creators could have gone another way with the same premise, but following the familiar “Party” formula makes sense and works well. The kids are perfectly cast, led by Guardado, who takes the sympathetic middle child mantle from Wolf beautifully, and the precocious, talented Legaspi.
But I’m well aware that no matter how good the show is, there are those who won’t like it or even give it a chance because they disagree with the show’s central premise — that what is happening to the Acosta family is wrong. And people are entitled to that opinion, even though in this case I think it may cause them to miss something pretty special.
“Party of Five” premieres at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, with back-to-back episodes on Freeform. A sneak peek of the first episode will also be available beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1, on Hulu, Freeform.com and the Freeform app.