With the success of "Gotham," which told the story of how a young Bruce Wayne became Batman, it was only a matter of time before we got the origin story of Bruce's faithful butler, Alfred Pennyworth. Fans of Batman lore know that Alfred has a dashing and dangerous past.
EPIX's "Pennyworth" gives us a glimpse of both the dashing and dangerous, but it also gives us a confusing, overly violent mess that will most likely disappoint hardcore Batman fans.
"Pennyworth" stars Jack Bannon as Alfred, a former British Army special forces soldier still struggling with some of his past actions. Alfred vows to shed his violent past and make something of himself by starting his own security consulting business. His world is turned upside down when he meets American Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), who has become the target of a secret society looking to overthrow the British government. When the society kidnaps the woman Alfred loves (Emma Corrin) in order to get to Thomas, Alfred is forced to take action and re-embrace the violence he's been trying to escape.
"Pennyworth" sets a dark and mysterious tone from the premiere's very first moments. The problem is there's too much time spent on that tone and not enough on telling who these people are. Clearly, some information is meant to be unveiled throughout the season, but not nearly enough is shared in the first episode for things to make sense. There's a secret society that wants to overthrow the current order, and they like to torture people who get in their way and somehow Thomas, who we know as Bruce's dad, is involved, and that's pretty much all I've got.
Since the show comes from Bruno Heller, who also created "Gotham," I expected strange characters. But with "Gotham," Heller set everything up normally before unleashing the more bizarre antics of Gotham's finest (i.e. Nygma and Barbara). "Pennyworth" goes right to the strange without any context, and it doesn't quite work.
There are some bright spots in the premiere - namely Bannon in the lead role - that make me believe "Pennyworth" could get better before its 10 episodes conclude. But I won't be around to see if I'm right, as I could only make it through the premiere and five minutes of the second episode before giving up.
Alfred is a fascinating character, and his origin story is definitely worth exploring. Hopefully, the next exploration will actually find something worth watching.
"Pennyworth" premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 28, on EPIX. Please note the show contains strong language and partial nudity. For more information on how to watch, visit EPIX.com.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.