The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

One of the things that makes Kyle Petty a great NASCAR TV analyst is that he always speaks his mind, whether viewers like it or not. His commentary is just one reason why NBC Sports’ coverage of the sport is far and away the best on TV.

Petty provides that same honesty in his memoir, “Swerve or Die: Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing,” written with Ellis Henican. Sometimes that candor is hard to read, but it never ceases to be interesting and to make you think.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you