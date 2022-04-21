This week, the cost of my Netflix plan went up $1.50 per month. Now the concern is that the hike will have other streaming services following suit with their own price changes. And that has me wondering how many of these services I actually need.
I’ve never been one to binge the watercooler shows. While everyone is chomping at the bit for the new season of “Stranger Things,” I’m on pins and needles for the premiere date of the third season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” I’m also a little hesitant about committing so much time to a show after killing two entire days of a vacation binging Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.” I didn’t even make it all the way through because after I found myself actually rooting for one of the main characters to catch a dangerous virus, I figured it was time to quit.
It’s also important to note that I’m married to a guy who will spend however long it takes to find something to watch on regular TV, instead of just bailing and streaming reruns of a classic sitcom, like I would. And yet somehow, with all of that, I subscribe to 10 different streaming services — five more than the average American household. In case you’re curious that’s Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, ESPN+, Paramount+, Peacock, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and MLB.TV. So I’d say that a closer look at my viewing and spending habits is long overdue.
Since I’m guessing I’m not the only one making a decision on what to keep and what to add these days, I thought I’d share my assessment with you, specifically which services I’m absolutely keeping, in order of importance.
1. Amazon Prime Video I rarely watch anything on Amazon Prime, but cancelling it would mean cancelling my Amazon Prime membership and that’s just not going to happen.
2. MLB.TV It’s not cheap, but worth every dime to be able to watch out-of-market teams. I’ve gotten completely hooked on watching the San Francisco Giants, my husband’s favorite team, as I love listening to Hall of Famer Jon Miller, the man I want to do the play-by-play of my life.
3. Peacock Peacock has a free service, but the Premium plan allows me to watch “Days of Our Lives” without commercials, so it’s not going anywhere. It’s also the home of “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Two and a Half Men.”
4. Disney+ In addition to the previously mentioned “Musical,” it’s good to know that I can watch “Hamilton” any time I wish, as well as classic “X-Men” and “Spider-Man” cartoons. I subscribe to the Disney+ bundle, so I’ll be hanging on to Hulu and ESPN+ as well, since it’s the best deal for the money.
5. HBO Max This is the streaming home of my all-time favorite show, “Friends.” Enough said.
If you have a compelling argument for one of the other services, feel free to drop me a line.