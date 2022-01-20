Back in the 1980s, the TV schedule was full of primetime soap operas — “Dallas,” “Dynasty,” “Knots Landing” and my favorite, “Falcon Crest.”
If you don’t remember, the foundation of “Crest” was a ruthless competition between two rival vineyards. So when I heard that ABC’s new primetime drama was set on a vineyard, I had some high hopes. But “Promised Land” is no Falcon Crest, though it does show some promise — if viewers can show a little patience.
In “Land,” Joe Sandoval (John Ortiz) is the owner of a successful Sonoma, California, vineyard. With the company on the verge of its best grape harvest ever, Joe is considering finally handing over the reins of the company to his daughter, Veronica (Christina Ochoa). But the potential change of power comes as Joe’s ex-wife, Margaret (Bellamy Young), plots to steal the company. To fend her off, Joe turns to his prodigal son, Antonio (Tomatiuh), to help Veronica stop their mother. At the same time, Joe’s stepson, Mateo (Augusto Aguilera), is feeling slighted by his role in the company, causing a potential complication for Veronica, who creates a pretty significant complication on her own. Meanwhile, a trio of young immigrants struggle to reach the vineyard illegally from Mexico, looking for jobs and a better life.
“Land” starts out pretty slow as there are numerous characters and family connections to introduce. In fact, it gets a little difficult to keep everything straight. The show gains a little more focus at the 45-minute mark, as the story takes a few big twists. But the show doesn’t get any kind of bounce from those twists because too many stories bog everything down.
Though too large, the cast is strong, with Young as the major highlight. She is outstanding as the big baddie of the show, stealing every scene in which she appears. The cast in the immigration storyline is solid as well.
The biggest disappointment with the premiere is that it completely rips off the unique storytelling device of the pilot of an already successful series. I can’t say which show, because it would be a huge hint to the biggest twist in the “Land” pilot — which I am sworn to secrecy not to divulge. I’ll just say that using the familiar device completely cheapens what should be a big moment in the episode and totally colored my opinion of the show.
“Land” does show the possibility of turning into something, but like the grapes in the vineyard, it will need time to grow and develop. And while I find myself somewhat intrigued by elements of the show, I just don’t think I have the patience to wait for those grapes to turn into wine.
“Promised Land” premieres at 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, on ABC.