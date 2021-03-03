If I made a list of all the 1980s shows I thought would be rebooted, “Punky Brewster” would definitely be at the bottom. Yet, “Punky” is back on Peacock, and as strange of a choice as it might seem, it totally works.
If you’ve forgotten, “Punky Brewster” was a comedy that aired on NBC and in syndication from 1984 to 1988. Soleil Moon Frye starred as Punky, a scrappy, spunky young girl who moves in with an elderly widower (George Gaynes) after her mother abandons her. In the reboot, Punky is back and all grown up with her share of adult issues. Fresh from a divorce, Punky is raising three kids on her own: teenager Hannah (Lauren Lindsey Donzis) and adopted brothers Diego and Daniel (Noah Cottrell and Oliver De Los Santos). Her ex, Travis (Freddie Prinze Jr.), still hangs around quite a bit, and Punky’s best friend, Cherie (original cast member Cherie Johnson), is there to offer her support as well.
In the premiere, Cherie, who now works at Fenster Hall, the emergency shelter for abandoned and orphaned children where Punky once lived, introduces Punky to Izzy (Quinn Copeland), an abandoned child who reminds Cherie of Punky at that age. Cherie asks Punky to keep Izzy until the paperwork clears on the parents who plan to adopt her. While spending time with Izzy, Punky manages to rediscover a part of herself that she had somehow lost, her famous “Punky Power.”
I watched “Punky” each week back in the day, but I was honestly a bigger fan of the cartoon “It’s Punky Brewster.” So, when the first episode started, it wasn’t long before I wondered what Peacock was thinking bringing it back. But then Copeland hit the screen, and the show kicked into a whole new gear. I laughed so loud that my husband came in from the other room to see what in the world was so funny. Though Izzy is meant to represent an updated version of Punky, she doesn’t come off as a retread and is absolutely hilarious in her own right. And Copeland is a fantastic find for Frye and her fellow producers.
The rest of the kids in the cast are strong, and Prinze Jr. is also well cast here, which is pretty high praise from me since I’ve got a pretty bad mental block when it comes to him. It’s great to have Johnson back, and I appreciate the show keeping Gaynes’ memory alive. I just wish the show would have dug up some flashbacks to help bring it home even more.
When “Punky” premiered in the '80s, the adorable, precocious and talented Frye became an overnight sensation at just 8 years old. Now 44, Frye is still all three of those things. But she also adds a big dose of heart and excellent comic chops that help make “Punky” a solid choice for the entire family.
“Punky Brewster” is streaming now on Peacock.