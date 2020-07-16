It’s been nearly four years since “Everybody Loves Raymond” left Netflix and was no longer available to be streamed beyond a few select episodes on the TV Land app. This week, the wait is finally over as “Raymond” re-enters the streaming world on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock.
“Raymond” reruns on Netflix were my go-to viewing when there was nothing else to watch. And so I have been anxiously awaiting the launch of Peacock since it was announced “Raymond” would be a part of it. That’s why it was a real burst to my bubble to find out that NBC- Universal had not yet struck a deal with Amazon, meaning Peacock will not be available on the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which is the streaming device I have, (As of this writing, Peacock will not be available on Roku devices, either.) I am hoping that by the time you read this, a deal will have been reached, and I will already be streaming my favorite “Raymond” episodes. But if not, I’m ready to purchase a Google Chromecast device at a moment’s notice.
However I end up watching Peacock, here are my five favorite “Everybody Loves Raymond” episodes I plan on watching first:
5) “Young Girl” (Season 5)
Robert (Brad Garrett) dates a younger woman, causing tension for Ray and Debra (Ray Romano and Patricia Heaton). But the real fireworks happen when it comes out that Robert and his girlfriend have both been lying about their ages.
4) “She’s the One” (Season 7)
Robert thinks he’s finally found “the one,” but when Ray sees her eat a fly at the dinner table, Robert’s perfect relationship begins to unravel — especially when he discovers her strange secret.
3) “A Date for Peter” (Season 9)
Debra throws a dinner party for Robert’s brother-in-law, Peter (Chris Elliott), to help him find a date. But things get really interesting when Debra invites Ray’s sworn enemy, Peggy (Amy Aquino), and Peter takes a liking to her.
2) “Meeting the Parents” (Season 7)
Amy (Monica Horan) and Robert arrange a brunch for the Barone family to celebrate their engagement. But when Amy’s parents (Fred Willard and Georgia Engel) show up to talk Amy out of marrying Robert, it sparks a “holy war” as the families take an instant disliking to each other. This one is a perfect showcase for the talents of the late Willard and Engel.
1) “Tissues” (Season 6)
After Ray and Debra get into a big argument over who makes all the decisions, Debra lets Ray make some more choices for the house to disastrous and hilarious results. The moment when Debra has to swoop in and save the day after Ray nearly burns the kitchen down is one of the funniest of the entire series.
“Everybody Loves Raymond” is now streaming on Peacock. For more information, or to subscribe, visit www.peacocktv.com. You can also watch “Raymond” weeknights on TV Land.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.