Twenty-six years after Zack married Kelly and we officially said goodbye to the original “Saved By the Bell” gang, Peacock is taking us back to Bayside High. But this isn’t the same Bayside we grew up with, and that’s OK. Because this “Saved By the Bell” is pretty special in its own right, while still finding ways to connect with the original.
In this “Bell,” California Gov. Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) has made a pretty significant budget mistake, leading to the closure of low-funded high schools across the state. His solution is to send students from the closed schools to the well-funded schools, including his own alma mater, Bayside High. And when the street-smart, lower income kids from Douglas High meet the rich, privileged kids from Bayside, it’s an instant culture clash as the Douglas kids try to balance staying who they are with fitting in at their new school.
Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez), who was a student leader at Douglas, decides to throw her hat into the ring at Bayside, but quickly finds herself out of her league. She and her best friend, Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Pena), continually disagree about the best way to make it at Bayside, as Aisha enjoys the trappings of a fancier school. Devante (Dexter Darden) is instantly stereotyped due to his race and size and must decide whether to go with the stereotype or be who he truly is. The Bayside crew is led by Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog), Zack’s son; his best friend, Jamie Spano (Belmont Cameli); and their friend, Lexi (Josie Totah). The trio appears totally shallow and self-absorbed, but as the Douglas kids get to know them a little better, they realize there is much more than meets the eye.
Principal Toddman (John Michael Higgins) leads the school, with assistance from the school counselor, Dr. Jesse Spano (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) and the athletic director/football coach, A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez).
As I said, this is not the same “Bell,” nor does it even try to be. And I honestly think that’s why it works. Where the original wasn’t even allowed to show Jessie taking actual amphetamines, this version deals with many important issues like economic bias, racial profiling and gender identity. But there are many laugh-out-loud moments, and the show still has that all-important heart. There are lessons at the end of each half-hour, only now they feel much deeper and more important than they did in the 1990s.
As a huge original “Bell” fan who still watches the show on Saturday mornings (on IFC), I was concerned about a reboot. But the new version won me over by not going down the exact same road and, instead, giving us a fresh, more realistic take, while still giving us a welcome dose of nostalgia.
“Saved By the Bell” begins streaming Wednesday, Nov. 25, on Peacock.