On a recent episode of my favorite TV game show, “America Says,” contestants had to guess the words America thinks of when they think about The Ten Commandments. No one guessed the word movie, and my heart sank a little.
Not that Moses, God and “Thou shalt not” are not good answers, but I consider “The Ten Commandments” one of the greatest movies of all time, so I was a little disappointed it didn’t cross the contestants’ minds. But then maybe none of them have been watching the movie every year on TV for most of their life as I have, and will continue to do this weekend.
Honestly, it’s not surprising why I love “Commandments” since it’s honestly just a movie-length soap opera. Two brothers are fighting over the same woman. The kind, generous one loves her while the scheming, jealous brother loves the power that comes with marrying her. The kind brother has a huge secret that even he doesn’t know and when the scheming brother learns it, all of their lives are turned upside down. The revelation sends the kind brother on an epic journey that eventually brings him back to face his brother and his lost love, who then conspires to reunite with the kind brother, bringing destruction to her own family. I’m not sure “Dallas” or “Falcon Crest” ever did family drama any better.
But while “Commandments” is incredibly entertaining with all of its family secrets and epic romance, it’s also inspiring as it reminds us all of the importance of faith and the power of God. Even though I’ve seen the movie dozens of times, I still get chills when Moses (Charlton Heston) climbs a rock cliff and proclaims, “Behold his mighty hand” and parts the Red Sea.
“Commandments” has often been imitated, but it has never been duplicated in its quality, with only the animated “The Prince of Egypt” coming anywhere close. It helps that the film doesn’t try to mess too much with what we know about Moses from the Bible. But it’s the sheer magnitude of the production that makes “Commandments” the iconic film that it is today, nearly 66 years after its release. There are no computer-generated effects. All of those people and animals are 100% real. The costumes and the jewelry are all authentic and methodically researched. Yes, you can totally see the edit when the film of the water pouring out of the giant tank reverses to create the effect of the parting of the Red Sea. But I still marvel at the cleverness of it every time.
Saturday, when ABC presents its annual Easter season airing of the movie, I’ll be right in front of my TV soaking up every minute, watching as wide-eyed as I did when I was a kid. So let it be written, so let it be done.
“The Ten Commandments” airs at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, on ABC.