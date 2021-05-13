A lot has changed since we last saw the theater kids from East High. There have been number one songs, alleged love triangles, diss tracks about exes — and that’s just behind the camera. But what hasn’t changed is the excellent music and outstanding soapy writing that make “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” so much fun and such a welcomed return to my television.
If you didn’t watch the first season, “Musical” follows the theater group from East High, the school where the original “High School Musical” was filmed. After a triumphant production of “High School Musical: The Musical,” star-crossed exes Ricky and Nini (Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo) finally admitted their feelings for each other, just in time for Nini to find out she’d been accepted to a prestigious drama school thousands of miles away.
When we rejoin the Wildcats in season two, they’re on winter break, preparing for their next production, “High School Musical 2.” Meanwhile, Nini is preparing to move to her new school, even though she hasn’t yet told Ricky, or her friends, that she’s going. But it’s Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders), the group’s teacher, who really provides the drama after a chance encounter with an old flame (Derek Hough) leads to a competition with a rival high school and a decision to change the production to “Beauty and the Beast.” While Miss Jenn makes important casting decisions, Nini deals with missing all the fun as she tries to fit in at her new school and make it work long distance with Ricky. Meanwhile, the adorable Ashlyn and Big Red (Julia Lester and Larry Saperstein) work through their own insecurities to make a go of it as a couple.
It’s honestly hard not to get caught up in all of the off-screen drama and wonder how much the reported Bassett-Rodrigo breakup played into the show and the awkward storyline of Ricky and Nini spending so much time apart (at least in the first three episodes). Fortunately, we have an excellent distraction in the form of powerhouse Daytime Emmy Award winner Olivia Rose Keegan, who is phenomenal as the new girl in the group. Keegan (who is dearly missed on “Days of Our Lives”) steals every scene she’s in as her character shakes things up from her first moment onscreen.
I’ve been asked not to share anything about the casting of the musical, so I’ll just say the choices are smart and inspired as I’m especially excited about the musical’s lead. And while Ricky and Nini together are missed, their lack of screen time allows other couples — and potential couples — to deservedly shine.
There will no doubt be more people watching the show this season because of the alleged real-life drama. They won’t find any real indications of that, but what they will find is an outstanding show that teens will love, but adults shouldn’t be embarrassed for loving as well.
“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” premieres Friday, May 14, on Disney+.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.