This past weekend I watched “The Blind Side” on Freeform two days in a row. I can’t help it. Every time I see it’s on TV, I have to watch. I’ve always loved the movie, but now I love it even more as I snicker at LSU coach Ed Orgeron saying Ole Miss is his dream job.
That got me thinking about other movies that I can’t skip by when they’re on TV, even though I’ve seen them dozens of times and have the DVDs of all of them. Somehow, I just can’t escape the sight of certain movies on my television screen. Here is the rest of my top five:
4. “What a Girl Wants” (2003)
Amanda Bynes stars as Daphne, an American teenager trying to get to know her British politician father, who had no idea of her existence. I genuinely have no idea why I love this one so much, but I suspect it has something to do with the film’s message of being true to oneself.
3. “The Fugitive” (1993)
This Harrison Ford classic based on the 1960s TV show about a wrongly convicted man on the run is the perfect movie. The writing is great, the acting is great, and the direction is great. Tommy Lee Jones is outstanding and well-deserving of his Oscar, but Ford gives an amazing performance that is often overlooked.
2. “The Replacements” (2000)
Keanu Reeves is completely unconvincing as a former college star quarterback who leads a team of replacements when the pros go on strike. But the movie is still one of my all-time faves thanks to a great supporting cast, including Gene Hackman and Jon Favreau, and a great soundtrack, led by the Rolling Stones’ “Blinded by Rainbows.” It also helps that the movie is hilarious.
1. “The Parent Trap” (1998)
Lindsay Lohan is at her cutest — and possibly most talented — as twins who discover they’re related at summer camp and then plot to reunite their parents. Dennis Quaid is also at his most handsome and the late Natasha Richardson is absolutely adorable in the film which unfolds in three parts — summer camp, reuniting the parents and then breaking up dad and his new girlfriend. This one will take up a good chunk of my weekend as it airs Saturday and Sunday on Freeform. I’ll sit down and watch, even though Freeform will brutally stretch it from 128 minutes to 190. Like I said, I just can’t help it.
