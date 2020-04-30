Genius is one of those words you have to be careful about overusing. It should be reserved only for those who truly deserve it. Garry Marshall is one of those people who deserve it.
Marshall dominated TV in the 1970s as the creator of “Happy Days,” “Laverne & Shirley” and “Mork & Mindy.” And when it seemed that the TV landscape had changed and was possibly passing him by, he transitioned to film. “Pretty Woman,” “Beaches” and “The Princess Diaries” are just a few of the films Marshall directed. His death in 2016 left a void in Hollywood that has never been filled, and his ability to find the heart even in the darkest story continues to entertain us to this day.
So as we live our own dark story, ABC finds the heart with “The Happy Days of Garry Marshall,” an excellent star-studded tribute to the man who gave us so much great entertainment.
“Happy” shows it’s special right from the beginning as Marshall himself narrates his story. It’s always fascinating to hear how shows are created, and the genesis of “Happy Days” is a good one. That leads into the creation of “Laverne” and “Mork.” Along with Marshall’s own words, we hear from the stars of these shows, including Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Cindy Williams and Pam Dawber. Each tell great stories about the show and their experiences with Marshall.
The stars of Marshall’s films are also present to tell us behind-the-scenes stories. Julia Roberts and Richard Gere talk about “Pretty Woman,” the movie Marshall tells us changed his life. Chris Pine shares a hilarious story from the set of “The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement,” his first film, about how Marshall staged a parade with the cast and crew. And the bloopers of Julie Andrews cursing like a sailor are hysterical.
Many other stars are also on hand, including Jennifer Garner, and we hear from his wife, Barbara, and their children, Scott, Kathleen and Lori.
It’s clear that Marshall was able to find the heart in his projects because he had plenty of heart himself. Anne Hathaway shares a particularly poignant story about how Marshall taught her the importance of “being the joy” on a movie set. The love these stars have for him shines through with every word they speak in the special.
So, no surprise, when the special finally addresses his death, it’s extremely tough. Watching all of the participating stars break down is incredibly hard to watch. Even nearly four years later, it’s still tough for the stars to talk about his death with some of them not even being able to talk about it at all. You’ll want to have some tissues handy for the special’s conclusion.
“Happy” runs two hours, but it honestly could’ve run a whole lot longer as it only scratches the surface of Marshall’s greatness. However, the scratches we get are impressive and well worth your time as you recall not only the happy days of Marshall, but also some pretty happy ones for us as well.
“The Happy Days of Garry Marshall” airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, on ABC.