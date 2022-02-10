I generally try to shy away from writing about sporting events since I know they’re not everyone’s thing. But the Super Bowl is the biggest TV event of the year. And for some of us, Sunday’s edition is nothing short of huge.
Even non-sports fans have heard the story. After 31 years of no playoff wins, the Cincinnati Bengals, led by Athens County, Ohio’s own Joe Burrow, are now only one win away from a World Championship. For the many long-suffering Bengals fans in our area, it’s an almost surreal occurrence that brings both cheers and tears. But for those of us from Southern Ohio, Sunday’s game means more than we can possibly explain. I’m having issues finding the words myself.
On NFL Draft Day in 2020, Burrow wore a shirt with an outline of Ohio and the number 740, the area code for the southern part of the state. I’d never thought of referring to Southern Ohio that way, but seeing the 740 shirts around the area, it’s clear that not only have we adopted it, we’re proud of it. And we’re proud of Burrow, as he takes one of the biggest stages in the world. To Southern Ohioans, he’s one of us. And when one of us wins, we all win.
Anyone from a small town knows the disrespect that often brings. The big cities always seem to have more. Spread that feeling to an entire region, and you can understand growing up in Southern Ohio. I can’t tell you the number of times as a kid I heard my dad have to explain to other Ohioans where our home in Lawrence County was. It always amazed me that people in Columbus and Cleveland thought the state ended in Cincinnati. But as an adult, I recognize that the disrespect of the southern part of the state runs far deeper than geography. Other areas of Ohio have advantages in so many areas — economics, education and even sports. So when one of us from Southern Ohio is successful, it brings all of us pride and reminds us that even though we might have to fight a little harder for what we want, we can still achieve our dreams.
What Burrow has accomplished for the Bengals organization and the entire city of Cincinnati is incredible. But what he has accomplished for his hometown and all of Southern Ohio may be an even bigger deal. When he takes his first snap in Super Bowl LVI, he’ll be carrying an entire region on his shoulders. And if he should win, then we all will win. But in this case, even if he loses, just having him on that stage is still a huge victory for all of us kids from the 740.
Coverage of Super Bowl LVI begins at noon Sunday, Feb. 13, on NBC with the excellent documentary “Road to the Super Bowl,” produced by NFL Films. NBC’s pregame show begins at 1 p.m. with the game kicking off at 6:30 p.m.