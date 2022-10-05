The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Angela Henderson-Bentley: Swank superb in excellent new drama Alaska Daily
Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank stars as Eileen Fitzgerald, a disgraced investigative journalist who seeks redemption at a weekly paper in Anchorage, Alaska. 

 Sergei Bachlakov/ABC

When a TV show touts a two-time Academy Award winner as its star, you expect it to be something worth that star’s time. “Alaska Daily,” is not only worth it to Hilary Swank, it’s worth your time too as the new ABC drama brings us the best pilot I’ve seen this fall.

Swank stars as Eileen Fitzgerald, an award-winning investigative journalist in New York who takes a hard fall from grace when she goes after a major, well-connected target. While still determined to prove her story was right, Eileen decides to take an opportunity for professional redemption at a weekly paper in Anchorage, Alaska.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

