We all have favorite Christmas movies that we have to take the time to watch or it just doesn’t seem like the holidays. For me, the same goes for a handful of Christmas TV episodes.
Here’s a look at the five I can’t celebrate Christmas without seeing:
5) “The Andy Griffith Show”: “Christmas Story” (Originally aired Dec. 12, 1960)
The only Christmas episode the show ever did, this heartwarming take on “A Christmas Carol” from the show’s first season shows the transformation of town scrooge Ben (Will Wright) after he witnesses Andy (Andy Griffith) move Christmas into the jail so a prisoner can be with his family. Ben is so moved by the celebration he tries to get arrested so he can be a part of it.
Available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
4) “Animaniacs”: “A Christmas Plotz/Little Drummer Warners” (Dec. 16, 1993)
This smartly written animated series gives us a highly entertaining take on “A Christmas Carol,” but it’s the unexpectedly emotional take on “The Little Drummer Boy” that is the true gem here as the segment manages to entertain in the typical Animaniac way while reinforcing the true meaning of Christmas.
Available on Hulu.
3) “Friends”: “The One With the Holiday Armadillo” (Dec. 14, 2000)
When Ross (David Schwimmer) is unable to get a Santa costume for his son Ben (Cole Sprouse) at the last minute, he is forced to dress as a character he creates, the Holiday Armadillo. Things get really interesting when Chandler (Matthew Perry) shows up as Santa and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) arrives dressed as Superman.
Available on Netflix.
2) “Everybody Loves Raymond”: “The Toaster” (Dec. 14, 1998)
Ray (Ray Romano) thinks he’s found the perfect Christmas gift of an engraved toaster, but his parents return it to the store without even opening the box. When he makes them feel guilty about it, they try and get it back. This episode features what I think is the funniest line of the entire series when Frank (Peter Boyle) says to Marie (Doris Roberts), “You’re a trophy wife? What contest in hell did I win?”
Available for purchase from Amazon Prime Video.
1) “The Big Bang Theory”: “The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis” (Dec. 15, 2008)
When Sheldon (Jim Parsons) finds out that Penny (Kaley Cuoco) has a Christmas gift for him, he devises a foolproof plan to reciprocate with a gift of equal value. But when Penny gives him a stained napkin signed by Leonard Nimoy, he reacts in an unexpected, but hilarious way.
Available for purchase from Amazon Prime Video.
As the big day edges ever closer, I wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas.