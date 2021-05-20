This week is Upfront Week, when the broadcast networks present their fall and midseason schedules to advertisers and the media. At press time, only NBC had announced its full schedule. But several moves from all five networks were announced that gave some of us cause to celebrate and some of us cause to be sad.
One of the biggest stories from NBC that will no doubt bring grief to millions of TV viewers is that “This Is Us” will conclude after its upcoming sixth season. It’s not a huge surprise since the show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, originally pitched “Us” as a six-season show, but it’s still sad for all of the show’s fans. And NBC rubbed a little salt into the wound with the news that the show will not return until midseason in 2022.
There is sadness, too, for fans of ABC’s “American Housewife” and “Mixed-ish” and CBS’ “The Unicorn,” which were all canceled. Fox’s “Prodigal Son” was also canceled, while CBS’ “SEAL Team” and “Clarice” survived with moves to Paramount+.
Fans of several NBC shows were still in limbo as of press time, including those who love one of my faves, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” As much as I’ve loved “Zoey’s,” there is no doubt that the show lost its way in season two, so NBC’s hesitancy to renew is completely understandable. But the show’s out-of-the-blue season finale cliffhanger definitely leaves us fans wanting more.
Prolific creator/producer Dick Wolf will now control two nights on NBC’s schedule, as the network will add another “Law & Order” to its stable. “Law & Order: For the Defense,” which will focus on defense attorneys, will join “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” on Thursday nights and Wolf’s “One Chicago” night will continue on Wednesdays. Personally, I’m not sure why NBC is bringing on a new “Law & Order” series when they could just bring back the outstanding original, which is still very popular in cable reruns.
But let’s be real for a second and realize the only reason I am writing this particular column is to celebrate NBC renewing “Days of Our Lives” for not just one, but two years. This announcement last week was huge, not just for fans of “Days,” but also fans of TV in general. NBC giving its longest-running scripted show a two-year renewal shows that fans still matter. And that’s important for everyone who loves TV of any genre. I will admit that earlier this year I was already wrapping my head around writing a column to say goodbye to the show I have watched on and off for 37 years. I am so thankful I don’t have to do that — at least until 2023.
There will be much more to say about all of the new fall shows in the coming weeks. And after not having a normal fall launch last year, I’m really looking forward to what this one will bring.