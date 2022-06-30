There are a number of ways to celebrate the Fourth of July, and that includes watching special programming on TV as a number of networks will air holiday marathons of your favorite movies and TV shows.
Here are five patriotic ways to commemorate our nation’s 246th birthday through your TV:
5. “Hamilton” (Disney+)
Still entertaining us nearly seven years after its Broadway debut, there is never an inappropriate time to enjoy this Tony Award-winning masterpiece, but the Fourth of July is probably the most appropriate. Witness the early days of our country through the eyes of our flawed Founding Fathers set to hip-hop beats from the mind of the supremely talented Lin-Manuel Miranda.
4. “America the Beautiful” (premiering July 4, Disney+)
From the National Geographic team that produced “Planet Earth,” Michael B. Jordan narrates this six-part documentary exploring our country’s beautiful landscape and amazing animals, as well as celebrating the heroes who are working to preserve both.
3. The “Philadelphia Story” episode of “Family Ties” (Amazon Prime, Paramount+)
My favorite episode of one of my all-time favorite shows, the 16th episode of the third season of “Ties” finds Alex (Michael J. Fox) dreaming he’s in 1776 Philadelphia, where he must convince Thomas Jefferson (Michael Gross) to write the Declaration of Independence.
2. “A Capitol Fourth” (8 p.m. July 4, PBS)
It’s hard to get more patriotic than this annual concert from our nation’s capital. This year’s edition features performances by Darren Criss, Jake Owen, Yolanda Adams and more. Country music star Mickey Guyton hosts the event, which concludes with fireworks set to a performance by the U.S. Army Band.
1. “Independence Day” (7 and 10 p.m. July 4, TNT, Amazon Prime)
For me, it’s not Independence Day until President Whitmore (Bill Pullman) declares we will not go quietly into the night and he and the rest of the good guys rid the planet of the evil aliens who want to exterminate us. I still cheer as loudly watching this one every year on TV as I did on the movie’s opening night in 1996 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
However you celebrate, I wish all of you a happy and safe Independence Day.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.