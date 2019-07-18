This weekend, we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the biggest event in TV history - the Apollo 11 moon landing.
Six hundred fifty million people worldwide watched July 20 when Neil Armstrong took man's first steps on the moon's surface. Watching the CBS News broadcast for myself on YouTube this week, I was struck by how undramatic the coverage was. Because the then brand-new satellite technology could only provide audio and not video of the lunar module landing, CBS had an animation to demonstrate what it looked like. The animated module actually landed before the real one, robbing viewers of the drama of the tense moments when communications broke down. And the animation was so realistic, I have to believe that some viewers thought it was the real thing. Plus, anchor Walter Cronkite didn't even hear Armstrong's iconic first words after stepping on the surface and had to ask the control room to repeat them.
Of course, I'm viewing the broadcast through 2019 eyes, when technology would allow us to see every moment as we followed reactions in real time on social media. That wasn't possible in 1969, so none of those issues mattered as the whole world gathered around their TV sets to watch history.
I've seen many major events on TV during my nearly 45 years, but nothing comparable to this. Sure, there have been events that brought us together through our TV screens, but they were mostly tragedies. This was a huge triumphant moment that united the U.S. like nothing has since during a time when the country was starting to become increasingly divided over the Vietnam War.
This weekend, you can relive every moment of the moon landing through a number of TV specials. If you're looking to relive how TV covered the event, BBC America's special "Moon Landing Live" (9 p.m. Saturday, July 20) will show moments from news broadcasts both home and abroad. But if you want to see how it unfolded for real, "Apollo 11" (9 p.m. July 20, CNN; Hulu beginning July 20), a documentary which premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, re-creates the event through newly discovered footage and extensive audio recordings. The tension at Mission Control both before the landing and upon re-entry made me nervous even today.
Here's a look at some of the other special programming devoted to the anniversary:
>> "Confessions from Space: Apollo" (10 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Discovery) gathers six astronauts from the Apollo program, including Apollo 11's Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, to share their memories.
>> "Apollo: The Forgotten Films" (10 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Discovery) uses NASA footage to show what happened behind the scenes to make the landing possible.
>> "The Day We Walked On the Moon" (9 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Smithsonian) features Americans, including Armstrong's children, reminiscing about the landing.
I also encourage you to watch the original CBS News broadcast online. Watching Cronkite, the most respected newsperson in TV history, admitting he's speechless is well worth the watch.
