I pride myself in bringing you reviews of the hottest new shows, the ones that everyone is talking about. For this week, that show would be the new TNT drama, “Snowpiercer.”
“Snowpiercer,” which is based on a series of graphic novels, follows the remnants of mankind as they fight to stay alive after the Earth has become a frozen wasteland. Unable to live outside, the remaining humans, separated by class, live in a perpetually moving train.
TNT has been showing the previews non-stop for weeks, and the show looks fantastic, with a cast led by Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly and Tony winner Daveed Diggs. And under normal circumstances, I’d be all over it. But I hope you’ll understand and forgive me that in our current situation, a postapocalyptic thriller was just not something I could really stomach right now. If it is your cup of tea, “Snowpiercer” premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 17, on TNT.
Instead, I decided to go with pure fluff and take a look at the new FOX show, “Ultimate Tag.” The show is executive produced by NFL star JJ Watt, who hosts alongside his two brothers — also NFL players — Derek and TJ Watt. The premise of the show is pretty simple. Contestants play tag, trying to avoid being caught. However, the execution is a little more complicated as the competitors must navigate obstacle courses — including one 30 feet in the air — all while trying to evade being tagged by a group of talented professional athletes. The taggers, as they are called, have flamboyant personas and nicknames like Spitfire, the Atomic Ant and The Big Deal.
If the show sounds a little familiar, it should, as it is basically “American Gladiators,” without the patriotic costumes, playing tag. So, if you’ve ever wished that show would come back to TV, you’ve pretty much gotten your wish. The Watts are fun hosts, although it’s really JJ driving the action and his brothers offering support.
“Ultimate Tag” premieres at 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, on FOX.
Before I wrap up this week’s column, allow me a moment to say goodbye to my favorite show, “Man With a Plan,” which CBS officially canceled last week. The cancellation wasn’t really a surprise, but it still hurts as “Man” has been hilarious this season. I will miss it terribly.
I’m hoping that NBC will be kinder to my second favorite show, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” At the time of this writing, NBC had not announced a decision, but we fans absolutely deserve a second season after that brutally emotional season finale that offered no conclusion to the central love triangle. A show as inspirational as “Zoey’s” has been this season deserves to go out on a happier note than that one. If you didn’t watch, I encourage you to catch up with the show on Hulu or the NBC app. Just make sure you have a whole box of tissues for the season’s final hour.