This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore.

 Jenny Kane | AP file photo

With people buying new smart TVs and streaming devices for Christmas, many are asking, what is the best streaming service? Unfortunately, there is not one single streaming service that can give you everything you want. But if you prioritize what you absolutely have to have, it’s a little easier to keep down your streaming costs.

If you want to watch live TV, without cable, your best option is a streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV STREAM or Sling. These services range from $40 to $149.99 per month, depending on the size of your channel package.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

