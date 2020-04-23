I’m not generally a fan of reboots. I think they’re a sign of Hollywood laziness and show a lack of creative ideas. But there are occasions when I’m OK with a reboot because sometimes a show just really owes us a do over.
Like in 1991 when the classic primetime soap opera “Dallas” went off the air leading us to believe that one of the greatest TV characters of all time, J.R. Ewing (Larry Hagman), had killed himself at the prodding of the devil.
The show’s writers tried to fix it with two TV movies, but they were even more abysmal than the series finale. Fortunately, the 2012 TNT reboot did the right thing, allowing J.R. to recover from the events of the finale before once again becoming the schemer we knew and loved.
Before controversy forced a second reboot, “Roseanne” also made amends with fans by fixing that terrible ending in 1997 that killed beloved patriarch Dan (John Goodman) after the last season was revealed to have all been a dream. When the reboot premiered in 2018, the original finale was wiped away with a simple joke.
Now, another popular show has a chance at a do over. And I’m happy to say that this time, “Will & Grace” mostly gets it right.
If you’ve wiped it from your memory — and who could blame you if you did — “Will” originally went off the air in 2006. In the finale, Will and Grace (Eric McCormack and Debra Messing) had a falling out and didn’t speak to each other for years. The two finally reunited when their children ended up attending the same college and they ran into each other on a visit.
After spending eight years watching their friendship overcome pretty much everything, one argument ended Will and Grace’s relationship with barely any effort to fix it. It just didn’t make sense. In fact, the only highlight of the finale was the duet of “Unforgettable” between Jack and Karen (Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally), who managed to stick together while Will and Grace fell apart.
But just like “Roseanne,” the return of “Will” in 2017 totally erased that ending with a joke. Now, we prepare to say goodbye to the gang again, and this time, the writers have wisely decided that Will and Grace should, in fact, be friends until the end.
The problem with a lot of series finales is that the writers feel their show needs to end with a big special event. And the “Will” finale does have several big moments about which I am sworn to secrecy. But this time around, the writers also acknowledge that fans just want some quality time with these characters acting the same way they always did before they have to say goodbye. And if the three-season reboot did nothing else, it at least gave fans that. I know that fans of “Seinfeld” and “How I Met Your Mother” are incredibly jealous.
The series finale of “Will & Grace” airs at 9 p.m. Thursday, April 23, followed by a special series retrospective, “A Will & Graceful Goodbye,” at 9:30 p.m. on NBC.