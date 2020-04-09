In 2016, Robert Greenblatt, the chairman of NBC Entertainment, met with the team behind “Will & Grace” and asked them to bring the show, which ended in 2006, back to NBC. One of his conditions was that the show do some sort of tribute to “I Love Lucy.” Greenblatt has since moved on from NBC, but “Will” is keeping its promise with a very special episode this week titled “We Love Lucy.”
In the episode, Will (Eric McCormack) must once again clean up Grace’s (Debra Messing) mess, which causes Will to remark that he feels like he’s living in an “I Love Lucy” episode. When Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally) join the conversation, an argument ensues over who is more like the character of Lucy Ricardo (brought to life by the legendary Lucille Ball) — Grace, Karen or Jack. That leads to each of them imagining themselves as Lucy in one of her most famous moments.
Grace imagines herself as Lucy recording the commercial for Vitameatavegamin. Jack is Lucy working in the candy factory, and Karen reenacts the famous wine-stomping scene. In each segment, Will plays Lucy’s husband, Ricky (originally played by Desi Arnaz), and the others play Lucy and Ricky’s neighbors Fred and Ethel (William Frawley and Vivian Vance).
This kind of tribute is a no-brainer for “Will” as there is a lot of “Lucy” already in the show’s DNA. Grace truly is Lucy to Will’s Ricky, and so it’s no surprise that Messing pulls off the best Lucy tribute. She even steals Hayes’ segment right out from under him playing Ethel, Lucy’s sidekick in the candy factory. McCormack also does a great job as Ricky.
But the true brilliance in the episode comes from the crew behind the scenes. Forty-five costume pieces were custom made, and exact replicas were built of the Ricardo apartment, candy factory, Italian wine vineyard and television studio. Each actor went through five hours of makeup each day to transform into the characters. Also, See’s Candies made 14,000 pieces of the same milk chocolate-covered buttercream candy they did for the original scene, 1,200 pounds of black grapes were brought in for the wine-stomping scene and 48 bottles were cast to match the 1953 Geritol bottle that was used as the original Vitameatavegamin prop. All of the work behind the scenes pays off as the episode looks stunning in its authenticity.
I will admit the half-hour is not the most well-written, but it’s honestly not about being a quality episode of “Will.” It’s meant to be a true snapshot in time and a love letter to the show’s comedy predecessor. And in that, it succeeds beyond anyone’s wildest expectations.
The “We Love Lucy” episode of “Will & Grace” airs at 9 p.m. Thursday, April 9, on NBC.