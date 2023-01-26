This Sunday, we’ll find out which two NFL teams are going to face off in Super Bowl LVII. Thankfully, with the game on FOX, we’ll get one of TV’s best NFL broadcasting teams calling the action with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. But first, we must make it through one more game with the worst.
It was only a short time ago that we were all singing the praises of CBS color analyst Tony Romo. Romo’s unbridled enthusiasm and his uncanny knack for predicting plays was like nothing we had ever seen before.
But then Romo got his new contract from CBS and the talented guy who earned that big payday disappeared, only to be replaced by a guy so unprepared that, at times, he seems to not even be watching the game. You didn’t have to know anything about football to know how glaringly bad Romo was during last weekend’s AFC Divisional Game. He babbled about things that didn’t happen, forcing his partner, Jim Nantz, to jump in and try to clarify what actually was happening. He called the play clock the shot clock, a basketball term. And just when you thought it couldn’t possibly get any worse, he was caught chewing food on camera when he was supposed to be answering questions from Nantz. Even comedian Billy Gardell, the star of a CBS show, took to Twitter to beg Nantz to send Romo for nachos to give us all a break.
Ironically, it was Romo and his popularity that brought the importance of NFL broadcasters to the forefront, prompting a flurry of big contracts and the move of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to ESPN. But now, Romo is quickly becoming a liability as CBS finds itself saddled with a huge long-term contract for a broadcaster who is now downright painful to watch/hear. Here’s hoping that Romo will take some of the enormous criticism to heart and show up in Kansas City Sunday a little more focused and prepared.
Nantz and Romo will call the AFC Championship at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, on CBS. Burkhardt and Olsen will call the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. Sunday on FOX. Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 on FOX.
As for who is the best broadcast team, I believe that distinction now belongs to NBC’s Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth. I am always surprised at how polarizing of a figure Collinsworth is, as I’m a big fan. He is, in my opinion, the very best color analyst in the game and his 17 Emmys give a lot of weight to that opinion. And after two outstanding playoff game calls, Tirico has completely won me over. I believe his classic call of Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard touchdown return in the Bengals-Ravens Wild Card Game will earn him a play-by-play Emmy of his own.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.‘Auto’ continues to rev up the comedy in its second season
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.