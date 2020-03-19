It’s highly unusual for me to write about a show twice in two months, but this time, I honestly had no choice. Because if any of you miss the true magic that is “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” due to me not hyping it enough, I will never forgive myself.
For those of you not familiar, “Zoey’s” stars Jane Levy as Zoey, a computer programmer trying to work her way up at her tech company. After a freak accident while getting an MRI, Zoey gains the power to hear people’s innermost thoughts in song (often with complete dance numbers). Along the way, she learns much more about her friends, family and co-workers than she ever imagined, including that her best friend, Max (Skylar Astin), is in love with her.
You may recall, in my previous column, I wrote “Zoey’s” was extraordinary. That was a massive understatement, as the show manages to take family and workplace drama to new heights by throwing in a little romance and adding song and dance numbers that advance the plot in unique and stunning ways.
Take last week’s episode. Max is convinced that his breakup with his girlfriend was a good one. But when they go to the coffeehouse where she works, Zoey hears her sing a searing rendition of “You Give Love a Bad Name” that proves otherwise. Later in the episode, the fiancé of Zoey’s office crush overhears that he was at Zoey’s apartment the night before. So, while the engagement party guests hear a speech about true love, Zoey hears the fiancé and her bridesmaids sing an angry version of the Destiny’s Child classic, “Say My Name,” revealing to Zoey that she knows the truth. But the highlight of the hour comes at the end when the angel-voiced Astin sings The Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” as Max once again shows his love for Zoey by helping her get to her injured dad. In all the years I’ve been a fan of that track, I never really noticed it’s actually a beautiful love song until I heard Astin’s stunning stripped down version.
But my favorite moment of the show so far came in episode three. After Zoey’s boss, Joan (Lauren Graham), finally tells her obnoxious husband off, she takes the stage to give his presentation herself as she belts out Katy Perry’s “Roar.” It was the perfect song for the moment, something “Zoey’s” manages to find quite often.
In my original column, I also wrote that the show wasn’t for everyone. But I was wrong about that as a show with this much heart, talent and outstanding music is pretty much the perfect match for any TV fan. If you haven’t been watching, it’s time to feel the music in you and join the party.
“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” airs at 9 p.m. Sundays on NBC. You can catch up on previous episodes on NBC.com, the NBC app and Hulu. Songs from the show are available on your favorite music streaming service.