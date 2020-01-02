If you’ve watched any NBC shows lately, you’ve no doubt seen the promos for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” featuring Skylar Astin serenading us with the Jonas Brothers’ smash “Sucker.” And you’ve probably guessed that “Zoey’s” is a lighthearted musical comedy.
But while the show does have its lighthearted moments, “Zoey’s” is, at its heart, a drama, complete with unexpectedly heartbreaking moments that will bring you to tears. And when you’re not crying, you’ll be singing and dancing along with the most original show to hit network television this season.
Jane Levy stars as Zoey, a computer coder trying to navigate her way through work and her personal life. After a strange incident during an MRI, Zoey begins hearing people’s thoughts as songs, and sometimes, full-blown musical numbers. She only confides this new ability to her quirky, music-loving neighbor, Mo (Alex Newell). Zoey is completely freaked out by what she considers a curse, but when she realizes she can use it to help people, after hearing the song of her office crush (John Clarence Stewart), she starts to embrace it a little more. And when the ability allows her to communicate again with her dad (Peter Gallagher), who is unable to speak due to a neurological disease, she realizes she’s been given a gift.
I wanted to dislike “Zoey’s,” but there are just too many good things about it for that to happen. Levy is outstanding as the lead and the supporting cast is extremely talented, led by the golden-voiced Astin and the scene-stealing Newell. Gallagher is always a welcome sight, even in such a heartbreaking role, and he brings it every time he gets the chance. And the songs and dance numbers are phenomenal and work into the story much better as the series progresses.
“Zoey’s” is one of the most unique shows I’ve ever seen, but it’s not for everyone. If you don’t like musicals, you’re going to hate “Zoey’s.” But if you like talented singers performing creative musical numbers that actually fit into a solid plot with skilled actors, this is your dream show. And you’ll quickly discover there are many more extraordinary things about Zoey than just her playlist.
“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” premieres with a special sneak preview at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, on NBC. It will move into its regular timeslot at 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.