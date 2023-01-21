The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — Visitors at Camp Landing near Ashland on Saturday got to take a walk on the wild side with a menagerie of special animal guests from BARKer Farm in Pedro, Ohio.

The BARKer Farm Interactive Animal Show was offered for free at 1 and 4 p.m. near the food court of Camp Landing Entertainment District, formerly the Kyova Mall.

