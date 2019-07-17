HUNTINGTON - Art featuring animals is the theme of a new exhibit recently opened at the Huntington Museum of Art. A free petting zoo will take place in conjunction with the exhibit "Paris Signs Presents: Animals in Art" from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27 in the Daine Courtyard behind the museum.
HMA's C. Fred Edwards Conservatory offers a look at unusual marine animals such as corals, sponges and clams during the run of this exhibit, which continues through Sept. 15.
Paris Signs Presents: Animals in Art is featuring sculptures, paintings, drawings and prints chosen from HMA's Permanent Collection of more than 15,000 objects.
This exhibit is presented by Paris Signs with support from The Isabelle Gwynn and Robert Daine Exhibition Endowment and the program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts. For more information on events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.