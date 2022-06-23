HUNTINGTON — First held in 2012, Natsu No Tsubasacon is an annual public picnic at Ritter Park held free for the community by the organizers of Tsubasacon, West Virginia’s largest anime convention.
The picnic will return Saturday, June 25, at Ritter Park Shelter No. 2. The event will feature a potluck dinner, games and a costume contest.
The name of the event means Summer of Tsubasacon.
“We created the Natsu No Tsubasacon as something of a halfway point. We have some friends and attendees who only see each other once a year, so this is an opportunity for them to get together and hang out,” David Richmond, vice chairman of Tsubasacon, explained. “This is the first time we’ve done the picnic since 2019. We missed a couple of years due to the pandemic.”
Richmond said the event will include games that are free to play and a potluck dinner.
“We set up an account on a site called Perfect Potluck, where people can log in and sign up to bring a covered dish,” Richmond said. “It’s a great site because it prevents us from having five people show up with the same thing. People can also bring in snacks and condiments. The convention will be providing and grilling hot dogs.”
Richmond said there will be various lawn games throughout the day.
“We always play Kubbe, which is a Norwegian lawn game. We also do a staff vs. attendee kickball game. We also play a traditional Japanese summer game called Suika Wari, which is a traditional Japanese game that is somewhat similar to a pinata. Players try to smash a watermelon while blindfolded,” Richmond said. “We will also have a swap meet where guests can trade anime and manga memorabilia. There will also be a cosplay contest.
“It’s great to see friends that you haven’t seen in six months. The picnic is a great way to raise awareness of the convention, which will be held Oct. 7-9 in Charleston this year,” Richmond said. “The picnic gives us an opportunity to stay with our fan base in Huntington.
“We held the convention in Huntington from 2006 until 2018 before we moved the convention back to Charleston. Even though we’ve moved, we have a loyal crowd in Huntington we want to interact with.”
Natsu No Tsubasacon will be held in Picnic Shelter No. 2 at Ritter Park in Huntington from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25. The event is open to the public and family-friendly.
For more information, visit the event page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1313467622492496 or sign up for the potluck at https://www.perfectpotluck.com/meals.php?t=SVVO6811. For more information on this fall’s Tsubasacon, visit https://tsubasacon.org.