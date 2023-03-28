CHARLESTON — West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced plans for the 2023 Bunny Brunch and Easter Celebration, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at the West Virginia Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.
“This event is always so much fun,” Justice said in a news release. “The petting zoo was such a hit last year, so we just knew we had to bring it back. There is truly something for everyone to do.”
The Culture Center will be transformed into an Easter celebration with a petting zoo, bicycle giveaways, princess storytelling, games, prizes, crafts, food and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. There will also be a Golden Easter Egg Hunt with prizes awarded on the grounds of the Capitol.
The event is free of charge and open to the public.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.