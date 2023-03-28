The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

40721355933_a0d582dc32_o.jpg

Children visit with the Easter Bunny during an Easter Carnival at the Capitol in Charleston in 2019. 

 Courtesy of First Lady Cathy Justice

CHARLESTON — West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced plans for the 2023 Bunny Brunch and Easter Celebration, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at the West Virginia Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.

“This event is always so much fun,” Justice said in a news release. “The petting zoo was such a hit last year, so we just knew we had to bring it back. There is truly something for everyone to do.”

