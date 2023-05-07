The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Brown Dog Yoga Studios will hold its annual community yoga and fundraising event, “All Aboard BDY” for the 10th year on the patio at the Shops at Heritage Station. The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

“BDY Studios is not only celebrating 10 years of serving the Tri-State through yoga and fitness with two state-of-the-art studios, but we are celebrating 10 years of this amazing fundraiser to benefit the health and wellness of our community,” said Katrina Mailloux, owner of Brown Dog Yoga Studios.

