Brown Dog Yoga’s annual community yoga and fundraising event, All Aboard the Yoga Motive, is seen in this 2019 file photo. Officials with the company say its future will include both in-person and digital fitness options.
Community members join Brown Dog Yoga instructors for All Aboard the Yoga Motive on Thursday, May 16, 2019. The seventh annual event will take place this year on Saturday, Sept. 26, with four socially distanced outdoor sessions.
Brown Dog Yoga Studios partners with Jessica Kern Huff during their community yoga and fundraising event in 2021 at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington. This year’s “All Aboard BDY” event will be held Thursday, May 18, at the Shops at Heritage Station.
HUNTINGTON — Brown Dog Yoga Studios will hold its annual community yoga and fundraising event, “All Aboard BDY” for the 10th year on the patio at the Shops at Heritage Station. The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18.
“BDY Studios is not only celebrating 10 years of serving the Tri-State through yoga and fitness with two state-of-the-art studios, but we are celebrating 10 years of this amazing fundraiser to benefit the health and wellness of our community,” said Katrina Mailloux, owner of Brown Dog Yoga Studios.
The cost to participate is $35 in advance and $40 the day of the event. All proceeds will benefit local health and wellness initiatives and scholarships. Participants who register before May 10 receive a free T-shirt.
“Over the last 10 years, we have made a significant impact in the lives of those seeking to improve their health and well-being. We know that health is more than what we do inside our studios and in our classes. It is also about creating a community that is invested in the well-being of its constituents. While we are proud to have contributed to helping people get healthier, we are most proud that we consistently give back to the community in which we serve,” Mailloux said.
There will be dinner and drinks by Sip Downtown Brasserie and musical entertainment by Chris Cendena. The hour-long yoga session is for all ages and fitness levels. Children are welcome, and those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
