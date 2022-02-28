HUNTINGTON — Marshall University students looking toward graduation will have the opportunity to get everything they need in place Tuesday, March 1, and Wednesday, March 2.
The semi-annual Countdown to Commencement is scheduled for the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center for those two days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the university. The event is hosted each year by Student Affairs in preparation for commencement exercises. This year’s commencement will be held Saturday, April 30, at Mountain Health Arena. The Countdown to Commencement event is open to all 2022 April tentative graduates.
The purpose of Countdown to Commencement is to assist those participating in this year’s spring commencement so graduates can communicate with campus administrative offices in a central location, according to University Registrar Sonja Cantrell-Johnson.
“Countdown to Commencement provides our students with a great opportunity to take care of all their commencement needs in one location,” Cantrell-Johnson said in a news release. “Everything is provided in a central location that allows the students to take care of their commencement planning without having to go office-to-office during one of the busier times of the year for them.”
Students will also be able to write thank you cards, decorate their caps and play cornhole while preparing for commencement. Students who receive a stamp from each table will be entered for a drawing to win a diploma frame from Jostens.
The following services are available at Countdown to Commencement:
- Registrar’s Office — Students can verify graduation status, name format and address for mailing diplomas; confirm commencement participation; obtain commencement instructions; receive recognition cords for military service or ROTC; pick up honor cords and tassels (if graduating with academic honors); and have an opportunity to report any special needs or concerns related to the event. International students can talk with university officials regarding the receipt of diplomas upon completion of their degrees. Requirements will be provided for having the diploma mailed to an address outside of the U.S. or for third-party pickup of the diploma.
- Marshall University Bookstore — Students can be measured for and purchase their caps and gowns, as well as purchase tassels, diploma frames, class rings and more.
- Jostens — Students can purchase their Marshall University Class of 2022 rings and order graduation announcements.
- Legacy Photography — Cap and gown portraits will be taken. There is no sitting fee, no obligation to purchase and free proofs will be available within 24 hours of the sitting.
- Career Education — Students are encouraged to let the Office of Career Education know their post-graduation plans so it can help them along their career paths. Information and support will be available on job-related questions, resume assistance, interview skills and more.
- Office of the Bursar — Students may talk with staff about anything concerning their student accounts, holds, account balances and loan counseling interviews.
- Financial Aid — Students may pick up information about upcoming financial aid workshops in which they may learn about default prevention, debt management, loan repayment, loan consolidation and loan forgiveness/cancellation programs. They also will have the opportunity to complete their loan exit counseling.
- Alumni Relations/Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall — Students can learn about the benefits of a Marshall University Alumni Association membership as well as opportunities for contributing to the university after graduation.
- Intercultural Affairs — All African and African American graduates are encouraged to stop by for information and to register to participate in the Donning of Kente celebration.
- Graduate Studies Information — A graduate admission counselor will be available to discuss graduate programs and assist with the admission process.
For more information about commencement, visit www.marshall.edu/commencement.