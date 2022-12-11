HUNTINGTON — The Prevention Empowerment Partnership is in the process of holding its third annual Holiday Card project, where Cabell County youth ages 11 to 18 make cards to be given to nursing home residents.
The Prevention Empowerment Partnership is a collaborative committee of community-based organizations and community leaders, under the financial umbrella of the Marshall University Research Corporation. They come together to increase access to prevention services for youth and families in Cabell County, and throughout the state of West Virginia.
Starting the last week of November, Prevention Empowerment Partnership held card-making events at community centers. It also sends card-making kits to Barboursville schools and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
The cards go directly to nursing homes and any left over cards go to Meals on Wheels.
“This project is important to our community and our youth because it allows youth to give back, while also allowing them to receive a gift of appreciation,” said Angela Saunders, director of the Prevention Empowerment Partnership. “Our youth and their contributions are valued, and your gift can help us demonstrate that to them. This isn’t a grant-funded project; this is a community project that will benefit two vulnerable populations, our seniors and youth.”
The holiday cards will all be entered into a competition with four categories including most creative, best design, most sincere and best card overall. The winners will be posted on Facebook Friday, Dec. 16.
Depending on how much money they raise, each child that makes at least four cards gets a $20 gift card and the winners get $25 gift cards. Saunders said that she’s never guaranteed the kids who participate will get a gift card but they’ve come to expect it and appreciate it.
“It’s not just a feel-good project. It’s tied to risk and protective factors, and we know that a lot of our kids are at risk for substance use, for delinquency, many things,” Saunders said.
A researched-based way to lower these risks is to instill a tie to the community and sense of value, and this card-making project does that.
“This project for the kids does both of those, it’s not just ‘hey I’m making a card for my mom. I’m making a card for someone in our community and they asked me to do it,’” she said.
Many of these kids are not on angel tree lists and if they are, they are usually not picked because they are older kids of middle to high school age.
Last year, Saunders watched a child give their gift card to another kid, saying “I know his situation, he needs that more than I do.”
She has heard in the community people tell her about how much their parent enjoyed receiving a card.
“If there is someone in there that has family, that has support, I’m sure that probably doesn’t mean as much to them as someone who doesn’t. Maybe that’s the only card they get,” she said.
The Prevention Empowerment Partnership is seeking monetary donations from the local community in hopes of reaching their goal of raising $2,100 to purchase the gift cards.
To donate by mail, a check can be mailed to PEP, attention: Angela Saunders, Marshall University Applied Engineering Complex, One John Marshall Dr., Huntington, WV 25755. Please make checks payable to The Marshall University Foundation, Inc. Note that checks must have “PEP Fund 218106” on the memo line.
To donate in person, call Saunders at 304-552-3528 or utilize the Prevention Empowerment Partnership’s secure drop box at Marshall’s Memorial Student Center.
