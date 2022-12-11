The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Prevention Empowerment Partnership is in the process of holding its third annual Holiday Card project, where Cabell County youth ages 11 to 18 make cards to be given to nursing home residents.

HUNTINGTON — The Prevention Empowerment Partnership is in the process of holding its third annual Holiday Card project, where Cabell County youth ages 11 to 18 make cards to be given to nursing home residents.

The Prevention Empowerment Partnership is a collaborative committee of community-based organizations and community leaders, under the financial umbrella of the Marshall University Research Corporation. They come together to increase access to prevention services for youth and families in Cabell County, and throughout the state of West Virginia.

