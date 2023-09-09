Famed Kentucky author Jesse Stuart is shown here with his daughter Jane, also a writer, during one of his many autograph sessions at the former Anderson-Newcomb Department Store in downtown Huntington.
ASHLAND — A full agenda is set for the annual Jesse Stuart Weekend Sept. 29-30 at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park.
Tours to popular Jesse Stuart attractions on the park grounds, performances, shopping and other educational and social networking opportunities are all part of the weekend plans.
The Jesse Stuart Weekend is a spirited homecoming for Stuart fans nationwide. Held near the Stuart home in Greenup County, the event promotes Stuart’s human and literary legacy, with some of the highlights noted below:
An automobile tour of sites in Greenup County that recall times and places of Stuart’s life that influenced his works
A bus tour of W-Hollow, the land that inspired Stuart’s literary creations, including properties once owned by the Stuart family and Plum Grove Church cemetery, the final resting place of Stuart and many of his relatives
A hike through a portion of the Jesse Stuart Nature Preserve
Lectures and entertainment that illustrate the Appalachian way of life
Throughout the Jesse Stuart Weekend, David Palmore will be available to evaluate Stuart first editions and other hard-to-find Stuart books
To make room reservations at the Jesse Stuart Lodge, call Greenbo Lake State Resort Park at 606-473-7324. For more information visit jsfbooks.com/jsw.
