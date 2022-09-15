The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — At the heart of the Mothman Festival, taking place in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, this weekend, is the story of the appearance of a strange creature that was reportedly seen in Mason County by multiple witnesses in the mid-1960s.

Some thought the creature was paranormal in nature, while others attributed the sightings of it to mass hysteria and the foibles of the human imagination. Some even said the apparition was nothing more than a rogue, giant bird such as a sandhill crane.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you