Brandi White, left, Mia America, Katlynn Cottrill, Lauren Strickland and Bejay Bryant compete in the Newspaper Challenge portion of the 2017 Re-Fashion Show in this HD Media file photo. The show is moving to Huntington for the 2021 event.
HUNTINGTON — Amateur models and designers from throughout West Virginia will be highlighting their unique outfits made from recyclable materials during the 19th annual ReFashion Show — this year at a new venue.
Sponsored by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia, the 2021 ReFashion Show is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, near Macy’s, inside the Huntington Mall. It will mark the first time the show has been staged outside of Charleston.
From newspapers to plastic water bottles, aluminum soda cans to cardboard boxes, and repurposed VHS tape to Venetian blinds, just about anything goes on the ReFashion Show runway, where models give new life to materials otherwise destined for the recycling bin or a landfill.
“It makes people think about recycling in a non-traditional way,’’ said Carol Throckmorton, of the West Virginia Solid Waste Management Board and one of the show’s organizers, in a news release announcing this year's event.
The event is open to any age and participants are divided into two age categories — 13 and under; 14 and over — based on the age of the designer, not the model. Themed categories include the Shopping Challenge, Newspaper Challenge, Cosplay Comic-Con and General. Each age category winner receives $150 for first place; $100 for second and $50 for third. The themed category winners receive a $50 gift card.
Registration is conducted the day of the event, beginning at 11 a.m. and models under 18 must have parental consent. To obtain a ReFashion Show release form or for more information, call 304-414-1122, email ReFashion@wvrecycles.org or visit www.wvrecycles.com.
The Recycling Coalition of West Virginia is a nonprofit that aims to promote the effective and sustainable reduction, reuse and recycling of materials otherwise destined for disposal.
