HUNTINGTON — If the Huntington Cabell Wayne (HCW) Animal Shelter raises at least $10,000 before May 10, an anonymous donor will match that amount, making it $20,000. But that will only happen if the shelter meets the goal before the deadline.

This fundraiser started on May 1. It raised over $3,500 in the first three days, putting the shelter on track to meet the goal by May 10.

