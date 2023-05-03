HUNTINGTON — If the Huntington Cabell Wayne (HCW) Animal Shelter raises at least $10,000 before May 10, an anonymous donor will match that amount, making it $20,000. But that will only happen if the shelter meets the goal before the deadline.
This fundraiser started on May 1. It raised over $3,500 in the first three days, putting the shelter on track to meet the goal by May 10.
“It's a great opportunity for donors to be able to double their impact,” said Courtney Proctor Cross, executive director of the shelter. “They're giving $10, but it’s the same as $20 or $100 is the same as $200 or $1,000 same as $2,000.”
The HCW Animal Shelter has been at capacity with dogs for over a year. This means that necessities like food and veterinary care are more expensive. Cross says shelter officials would also like to use the money to build more outdoor spaces so animals can spend more time outside during nice weather.
“We feel like the shelter provides a very important service to our community and we need help having enough money, funding to meet all of the needs of the animals while they call the shelter home. Some animals move in and out very quickly and some are there for a while, just depending on the need,” she said.
Bigger dogs are the ones who stay the longest. Chance, Evey, Faya and Maggie have all been at the shelter for a long time, some over a year.
Those who are not in a position to donate, adopt or foster dogs at this time can still help by volunteering and taking the dogs out on day trips.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.